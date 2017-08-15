Healthy Baby Contest now open for registration

Soon after a jury determined that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host before a concert in Denver, the singer-songwriter vowed to become a voice for other victims of sexual assault.More >>
Soon after a jury determined that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host before a concert in Denver, the singer-songwriter vowed to become a voice for other victims of sexual assault.More >>
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.More >>
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.More >>
It started as a police foot chase through a Las Vegas casino. But ended in the choke hold death of Hawaii man Tashii Brown.More >>
It started as a police foot chase through a Las Vegas casino. But ended in the choke hold death of Hawaii man Tashii Brown.More >>