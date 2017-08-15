Healthy Baby Contest now open for registration

The 2017 Healthy Baby Contest is now open for registration. This family event is coordinated by the Honolulu Chinese Jaycees and has been an island tradition since 1953. Keiki between 12 to 30 months old (born between April 01, 2015 and October 01, 2016) are eligible to compete for the title of Hawaii’s healthiest baby, based on three categories: physical appearance, healthiness, and personality.

The top 25 contestants, chosen from both preliminary rounds, will compete in the final round on Sunday, October 01, 2017. We will be presenting over $1000 in prizes for the top five winners. Each participant will receive a goody bag.

To enter your keiki in the Healthy Baby Contest, visit www.hawaiihealthybabycontest.com for online registration. Walk-ins are also accepted on the day of the event.

For more information, visit www.hawaiihealthybabycontest.com or contact healthybaby@chinesejaycees.org

