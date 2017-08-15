Billy V: Fallon on Charlottesville, Cyril Pahinui update, Kapena in Waikiki, Grace goes Gaga

Comedian Jimmy Fallon is usually cracking jokes. But he got serious Monday night speaking from the heart about the deadly violence in Charlottesville. Appearing to hold back tears, he called The President's delayed reaction a tragedy; and wondered how he would explain racism to his young daughters. Fallon also said "It's important for everyone, especially white people in this country, to speak out." Adding "Ignoring it is just as bad as supporting it."

We've been seeing more Facebook LIVE video from Cyril Pahinui and his family Cyril is at Queen's Hospital as he continues to recuperate after his surgeries earlier this year Lots of visitors like Slack-Key Recording Artist Patrick Landeza who came to read his brand new book to Cyril. His students who came to share Hawaiian music and Hawaii Recording Artist Sean Robbins who was in town and also shared his Hawaiian music; Robbins used to be a student of Cyril. Not to mention the many patients and staff members who have been enjoying the music as well.

Nice post on Kelly Boy DeLima's Facebook page. It says, "This is not the Kapena everyone knows this is the Kapena that if you come to one of our shows in Waikiki you will get transported to the old classics!! Steel guitar upright bass and guitar we're trying to keep it traditional"

Grace Lee's on vacation this week and she caught a Lady Gaga Show. Grace says: "My favorite song by #LadyGaga and to hear it live is a high point! She was amazing as a performer and in her message of love."

