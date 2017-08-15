Forecast: Morning showers for parts of Oahu before another sunny afternoon

Showers will dampen your morning commute if you are traveling trans-Koolau. But it's slippery coming in from the west side as well. Drive with care.

The showers will eventually give way to blue sky and sunshine. Trades will gradually build to 15-20 mph with some stronger gusts by afternoon. The expected high in Honolulu is 89 degrees.

Surf is elevated east and south and both shores are forecast to be active but below advisory levels all week long. Today's waves will be 4-6 feet east, 2-4 feet south, 1-3 feet west, 2 feet or less north.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

Box Jellyfish are likely along south shores today, Wednesday, and Thursday. Check with lifeguards before you or the keiki jump in the ocean.

Potential Tropical Cyclone: An area of showers and thunderstorms about 1,000 miles southeast of Hilo is showing signs of possible organization. The two-day/five-day chances of development are 30 percent/50 percent, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu. We will be watching closely as that weather slowly drifts our way.

- Dan Cooke

