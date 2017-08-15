HFD investigating early-morning brush fire in Haleiwa

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating a brush fire that broke out early Tuesday in Haleiwa.

Approximately 20 firefighters responded to the blaze that was first reported around 1 a.m. near Achiu Lane.

HFD Capt. David Jenkins said the fire burned about half an acre before it was fully extinguished by 3:30 a.m.

There were no reports of injuries or property damage.

The cause remains under investigation.

