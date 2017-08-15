Big Island police searching for missing 8-year-old boy

Hawaii Island police are searching for an 8-year-old boy last seen in the Puna District.

Police say Ezra Mecham was last seen wearing a red Pahoa school shirt, gray pants and slippers near Paradise Drive.

He is described as 4-feet tall with black hair, weighing about 65 lbs.

The details surrounding his disappearance are unclear at this time.

Hawaii News Now reached out to the Hawaii Police Department for more information.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.