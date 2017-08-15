No jail time for company manager linked to deadly 2011 fireworks bunker blast

The State has completed its investigation into the Waikele bunker explosion that killed five employees of Donaldson Enterprises, Inc.

In opening statements Tuesday, federal prosecutors said a company and one of its executive tied to a 2011 Waikele bunker blast that killed five employees showed a "reckless disregard" for safety.

In opening statements Tuesday, federal prosecutors said a company and one of its executive tied to a 2011 Waikele bunker blast that killed five employees showed a "reckless disregard" for safety.

Trial of company and executive tied to a fatal 2011 Waikele bunker blast begins

Trial of company and executive tied to a fatal 2011 Waikele bunker blast begins

Six years after a deadly explosion at a Waikele bunker that killed 5 people, a company manager tied to operations at the site of the blast won't spend any time behind bars.

Instead, a federal court judge sentenced Carlton Finley to one year probation Monday.

He agreed to a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to mishandling fireworks.

Finley is a former project manager for Donaldson Enterprises, the company that used the bunker to store and dispose of illegal fireworks.

Finley told the judge the incident left his family "devastated," and that he now helps victims of explosive ordnances.

He was the only person convicted of a crime following the incident. Finley's boss, Charles Donaldson, was acquitted, but still faced civil suits from the victim's families.

Finley was also ordered to pay a $250 fine.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.