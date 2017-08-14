HART officials to hold community meeting as rail work near airport begins

Officials with the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) will hold community meeting Monday night to address upcoming rail construction near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Radford High School's cafeteria. Businesses and residents are encouraged to attend.

HART officials will address traffic changes, noise levels and other impacts that may stem from the project along Kamehameha Highway between Aloha Stadium and the H-1 interchange.

Crews are expected to be use bulldozers, excavators, pumps and other large construction equipment 24 hours a day.

Construction on the Airport Guideway and Stations (AGS) segment of the Honolulu Rail Transit Project will begin in September.

The stretch of the line from Aloha Stadium to Middle Street is being handled by three mainland firms, Shimmick, Traylor and Granite.

They won a $875 million contract to finish the work by 2021.

This story will be updated.

