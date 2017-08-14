Man accused of killing childhood classmate admits to shooting in plea deal

The man accused in the shooting death of a former Castle High School football standout faces multiple felony charges...

A jury has found Makuola Collins guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of former Castle High School all-star quarterback Joel Botelho.

Collins guilty of murder, gun charges in slaying of former star quarterback

Collins appeared in front of a jury who found him guilty in 2011.

The man who allegedly killed his childhood classmate and former teammate six years ago pleaded guilty in court Monday to a lesser charge of manslaughter.

As a part of a plea deal, Makuola Collins admitted to shooting Joel Botelho, a former all-star quarterback for the Castle High Knights.

In 2011, Collins allegedly shot Botelho in his parents' front yard after a run-in with Botelho's younger brother.

Botelho had just celebrated his 27th birthday a day before the shooting. He left behind three sons. The oldest at the time was 7-years-old.

In court Monday, Prosecutors said Colllins reconciled with the victim's family.

"It was a pretty emotional morning and what I saw was the families getting together and also I believe they were praying together and talking about it," Deputy Prosecutor Wayne Tashima said.

In 2015, Collins was convicted of murder, but the conviction was thrown out on appeal.

He also pleaded guilty to attempted manslaughter.

Collins now faces up to 20 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for September.

