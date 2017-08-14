Man killed in Big Island crash identified as 25-year-old Ocean v - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Man killed in Big Island crash identified as 25-year-old Ocean view resident

Hawaii Police Department (Image: Hawaii News Now/file) Hawaii Police Department (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
BIG ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The man killed Sunday night after a pedestrian accident has been identified. 

Police say the man was 25-year-old Nelsin Santos of Oceanview.

According to authorities, Santos was walking within the westbound land of Kaiminani Drive when a Toyota 4Runner struck him near the cross street of Ane Keohokalole. Big Island police say a 25-year-old Kailua-Kona man was driving the 4Runner.  

The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. 

Santos was taken to the Kona Community hospital in critical condition where he later died. 

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death. 

Police opened a negligent homicide investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Justin Hooser at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or Big Island CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This is the twenty-second fatality on Big Island roads this year compared to 15 last year.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly