'He was a good man': Maui family sues Las Vegas police over Hawaii man's death

It started as a police foot chase through a Las Vegas casino, and ended in a fatal choke hold of a Hawaii man.

On May 14, officer Kenneth Lopera with the Las Vegas Police Department chased 40-year-old Tashii Brown through the halls of the Venetian Hotel before allegedly striking him repeatedly and putting him in a deadly choke hold.

The incident was captured on the officer's body camera and the hotel's security footage.

Now, Brown's family is suing LVMPD, saying he shouldn't have died that night.

"This death was absolutely avoidable," Sheri Tanaka, an attorney on the legal team representing the family said. "Unfortunately Officer Lopera used a choke hold that is taught and authorized by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department."

Brown's family filed a lawsuit against the department on July 18.

"He was a good man," Kawai Kuanoni, the mother of their two children, said. "He made an effort to do everything he could to make sure they had a dad that loved them."

Kuanoni and the children, Tamara, 9, and Elias, 7, are still grieving and writing poems they believe their father can hear.

"I wish I could tell the man who did this to you how my heart aches and how mad I am, too," said Tamara, reading aloud her poem to her father.

That man, officer Lopera, was later charged with involuntary manslaughter and a second charge of oppression under color of office. The 31-year-old officer faces up to eight years in prison.

The coroner said, on the night of the incident, Brown was intoxicated by methamphetamine and had an enlarged heart when he died at the hands of the officer.

"When we went to his funeral, we didn't recognize him at all. They didn't even know that was their dad. He didn't look himself at all because of the damage they did to his face," Kawai said.

Sandy Morton, Kawai's mother and grandmother to Elias and Tamara, believes the legal process will help the family heal.

"What I want to come out of this is justice for Tashii," Morton said. "And I want the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to take full responsibility for what they did."

The family says Brown moved to Las Vegas to take care of his mother and was looking forward to having Tamara and Elias over for Christmas.

"I love you daddy, in my heart you will always be and I will try my best to make you proud of me. Love, Elias."

Officer Lopera's arraignment on manslaughter charges is set for August 21st in Las Vegas. He's expected to plead not guilty.

