Biki program continues to grow, 10 more stations added throughout Honolulu

Honolulu's controversial bike sharing program launched five days ago, but it wasn't until late Monday afternoon that the bikes became registered with the city -- all one thousand of them.

Five days after launch, bikeshare program finally registers bikes with city

The numbers for the first week of operation of Honolulu's new bike sharing service "Biki" are in.

How has Biki's first week in business been? Officials report strong numbers

Concerns continue to roll in nearly two weeks after Hawaii launched its new bikeshare program.

Concerns still rolling in nearly 2 weeks after bikeshare launch

Bikeshare Hawaii has expanded their Biki program with the addition of 10 more stations.

The new stations were installed and ready for riders Monday as the demand for more Biki stops among users grew.

The new stations can be found in the following areas:

Kakaako/Ala Moana:

Pohukaina Street near UFC Gym

Ward Area:

Ward Village in front of Real Gastropub

Ward Village near the former Sports Authority

Kolowalu Park

Downtown:

Beretania and Punchbowl Streets near Department of Health

Fort Street Mall at King Street

Fort Street Mall at Queen Street

Punchbowl Street near Queen Street

Beretania Street at Isenberg Street

Waikiki:

Kalakaua Avenue between Ohua and Paoakalani Avenues

The new stations bring the total number of Biki stops on Oahu to 99.

Since the program began in late June, Bikeshare Hawaii says over 75,000 trips have been taken using the more than 1,000 bikes provided.

"The primary goal of Biki is to provide convenient mobility in urban Honolulu for the vast majority of people who don’t bike now. In many situations, Biki provides a cheaper, healthier, friendlier and faster alternative to driving and parking," Bikeshare Hawaii officials said.

The group also says none of the new stations take up public parking spots.



