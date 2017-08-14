Biki program continues to grow, 10 more stations added throughou - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Biki program continues to grow, 10 more stations added throughout Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Bikeshare Hawaii has expanded their Biki program with the addition of 10 more stations. 

The new stations were installed and ready for riders Monday as the demand for more Biki stops among users grew.

The new stations can be found in the following areas:

Kakaako/Ala Moana: 
Pohukaina Street near UFC Gym

Ward Area:
Ward Village in front of Real Gastropub
Ward Village near the former Sports Authority
Kolowalu Park

Downtown:
Beretania and Punchbowl Streets near Department of Health
Fort Street Mall at King Street
Fort Street Mall at Queen Street
Punchbowl Street near Queen Street
Beretania Street at Isenberg Street

Waikiki:
Kalakaua Avenue between Ohua and Paoakalani Avenues

The new stations bring the total number of Biki stops on Oahu to 99. 

Since the program began in late June, Bikeshare Hawaii says over 75,000 trips have been taken using the more than 1,000 bikes provided.

"The primary goal of Biki is to provide convenient mobility in urban Honolulu for the vast majority of people who don’t bike now. In many situations, Biki provides a cheaper, healthier, friendlier and faster alternative to driving and parking," Bikeshare Hawaii officials said. 

The group also says none of the new stations take up public parking spots.
                                
