SmartMoney Monday: Banking on the go

These days, people are always on the go. From work to taking the kids everywhere to grocery shopping, life just doesn't stand still anymore. We've all heard about mobile banking from your phone, but you don't have to be a tech geek to use mobile banking. In fact, mobile banking is really easy for anyone once you learn the basics.

First, make sure your bank offers a mobile banking app with convenient features that fit your needs. You want to make sure you can check your balances, deposits, and transfer funds between accounts, all while you're at your kid's game or waiting for an appointment. And with the mobile deposit feature, you can deposit a check from home or work. Some bank apps even allow mobile payments through your credit card.

So just make sure your bank offers a banking app with all the bells and whistles that lets you live and bank on the go. It's that simple!

