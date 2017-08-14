Big Brothers Big Sisters- Monster Mash Bowl For Kids’ Sake

Please join Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawai‘i at the Monster Mash Bowl for Kids’ Sake presented by Alternate Energy at Aiea Bowl on Saturday, September 9th and 16th. We guarantee you and your employees will have a wicked good time at this year’s Halloween-themed fundraising event! It only takes a couple of hours with opportunities for teams to bowl every three hours and it’s a ton of fun with music, food, drinks, t-shirts, prizes, and contests. Be advised: hilarious team rivalries, outrageous costumes, and all levels of bowling skill (or lack thereof) are encouraged—and common.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake is a nationwide Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraiser; our goal in Hawai‘i is to raise $300,000 to serve our island’s at-risk youth with positive one-to-one mentoring programs. Last year more than 50 companies and 1,500 bowlers participated providing us the opportunity to match 1,332 Bigs and Littles! 100% of the monies raised stays here in Hawai‘i.

Companies can fund the entire sponsorship amount or employees can help raise funds through our Bowl for Kids’ Sake website. Some companies do a combination of both! To become a sponsor or provide an in-kind donation please contact Mandy Trella at 808.695.4566. Thank you for your support and dedication to Hawai‘i’s keiki.

