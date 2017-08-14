Billy V: Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 tease, Don Ho statue unveiled, The Rock's cover up, Hillary Duff on Lanai

Hawaii Five O executive producer Peter Lenkov is giving little teasers on Instagram, ahead of next month's new season. We see H50's favorite British agent, Harry Langford, played by Chris Vance, is back. In a clip where there is the usual McG-Danno bromance, Harry Langford says something that catches the two off guard. Season 8 begins September 29 on KGMB.

A bronze statue of Hawaii entertainer Don Ho was unveiled in Waikiki yesterday, on what would have been the legendary performer's 87th birthday. He launched his career at a nightclub at the International Market Place back in the 1960's. The sculpture, created by Honolulu artist Kim Duffett, commemorates Ho's contributions to Hawaiian music and history. The festivities included musical performances, story telling and a hula show.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has made some ink alterations. His signature Brahma Bull tattoo - a symbol of his WWE reign - has been replaced. On Instagram, he called it the "Evolution of the bull. Blood, sweat & years. After 3 sessions and 22 hours of tattooing with world renowned @NikkoHurtado, the story's almost done. Every detail is a reflection of my own personal history. "

Now to a celebrity sighting in Hawaii! Entertainer Hillary Duff stopped by the Lanai Cat Sanctuary Sunday. The former Disney channel star was with her son Luca. The Lanai cat sanctuary is home to over 550 felines.

