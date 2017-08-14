Charlottesville violence spurs vigils in Hawaii, calling for peace and unity

The deadly violence in Virginia spurred mass rallies and vigils across the country, including in Hawaii, where groups converged in a call for peace and unity.

Dozens gathered Sunday night at Magic Island for a candlelight vigil promoting tolerance and understanding following the events in Charlottesville.

Community leaders, including state Sen. Will Espero, spoke out against the hate and prejudice, saying Hawaii’s melting pot of cultures is a shining example of people uniting as one.

“It’s the diversity which we embrace, which we celebrate, and we understand and know that because of this diversity, we are a very special place,” Espero said.

The event, organized by the Amnesty International Hawaii Chapter, wasn’t the only vigil Sunday night. Rallies were held on other islands -- including Maui, Kauai and the Big Island -- to spread the message that the violence and hate needs to stop.

Charlottesville became the scene of violence on Saturday as groups of white nationalists clashed with other protesters over plans to remove a Confederate statue. The brawls eventually led to the death of a 32-year-old woman and dozens of injuries.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.