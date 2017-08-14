North Kona under emergency water restriction after pump failure

Residents and businesses in all of North Kona are under an emergency water restriction once again.

The Department of Water Supply said the Honokohau Deepwell is out of service after a pump failure on Sunday morning.

According to Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim, more than 20,000 customers are affected.

The latest broken pump means all customers from Kauhou to Keahole and Honalo to Makalei must restrict their water use to drinking, cooking and hygiene needs only.

The county is also cutting off temporary service and irrigation users.

Since January, four other wells in the area have been out of service.

