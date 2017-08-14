Forecast: Morning showers before a warm, sunny afternoon

A showery start to the new work week.

Most, but not all of the showers are falling on windward and mauka neighborhoods. We should dry out by mid-day, perhaps mid morning, and then see a sunny afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.

Honolulu is forecast to see a max temperature of 89 degrees.

Surf is elevated along east shores due to the breezy trades. South shores will build tomorrow with a long-period swell. Then a larger south is expected Thursday/Friday.

Waves today will be 3-5 feet east, 1-3 feet south and west, 2 feet or less north.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii. There is an area of showers and thunderstorms and a broad low pressure system about 1,000 miles east-southeast of Hilo.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center says there's a slim chance of organization over the next few days. CPHC puts the chances at 0 percent for the next two days, 10 percent for the next five days. There are two areas of potential development far to our east off the coast of Mexico.

Hurricane season continues until December 1st.

- Dan Cooke

