Deported coffee farmer's daughter hopes to keep farm afloat

The respected Big Island coffee farmer whose deportation fight rallied the Kona community and garnered the support of Hawaii's Congressional delegation has failed to convince federal authorities to allow him to stay in the United States.More >>
The respected Big Island coffee farmer whose deportation fight rallied the Kona community and garnered the support of Hawaii's Congressional delegation has failed to convince federal authorities to allow him to stay in the United States.More >>
After months of good rain, the owner of El Molinito Farm in Holualoa is expecting a bumper crop. Problem is, he might not be around to see it.More >>
After months of good rain, the owner of El Molinito Farm in Holualoa is expecting a bumper crop. Problem is, he might not be around to see it.More >>
In a rare event, a monk seal has given birth at Kaimana Beach.More >>
In a rare event, a monk seal has given birth at Kaimana Beach.More >>
PHOTOS: White House gets renovationsMore >>
PHOTOS: White House gets renovationsMore >>
PHOTOS: Top baby names in Hawaii in 2016More >>
PHOTOS: Top baby names in Hawaii in 2016More >>
It's that time of year again! Share your keiki's back-to-school pictures with us on our Hawaii News Now Facebook page.More >>
It's that time of year again! Share your keiki's back-to-school pictures with us on our Hawaii News Now Facebook page.More >>