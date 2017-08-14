Deported coffee farmer's daughter hopes to keep farm afloat

After months of good rain, the owner of El Molinito Farm in Holualoa is expecting a bumper crop. Problem is, he might not be around to see it.

The respected Big Island coffee farmer whose deportation fight rallied the Kona community and garnered the support of Hawaii's Congressional delegation has failed to convince federal authorities to allow him to stay in the United States.

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) - The daughter of a Hawaii coffee farmer who was deported last month to his native Mexico says the farm will stay afloat if her father can return to the United States within a year.

West Hawaii Today reports the Kona coffee farmer's daughter, Victoria Magana Ledesma, will be managing the farm for her father, Andres Magana Ortiz, in the meantime while also juggling an accounting internship and returning to school. The 21-year-old says she was use to helping her father and is familiar with the work, but admits she has never done it on her own before.

Even with Magana Ortiz's family and workers helping her with the effort, Magana Ledesma says running the farm is much harder than she expected.

