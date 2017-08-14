Maui medical marijuana dispensary to close temporarily

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) - Maui's first state-licensed medical marijuana dispensary to open for business will be closed Monday and Tuesday and will change its operating hours.

The Maui News reports Maui Grown Therapies announced the closure Saturday and company officials say it will change its hours while it awaits action from the Department of Health's State Labs Division.

Maui Grown Therapies officials say action by the division is needed to help "unclog a backlog of products so Maui patients can have access to quality-assured medicinal cannabis products."

The company had expected its most recent batch of flowers to clear lab certification by Saturday, but that didn't happen.

Company officials say it sold out its first batch of certified flowers Saturday due to "high demand."

It will reopen at noon Wednesday.

