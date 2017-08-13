New Don Ho statue unveiled in Waikiki on his would-be 87th birthday

There's a new statue in Waikiki honoring the life and music of Philip Kunia "Gabby" Pahinui.

A new tribute to an iconic island musician was unveiled at the International Market Place Sunday.

Draped in lei, a bronze statue of legendary Hawaii entertainer Don Ho was unveiled in front of a large crowd on what would've been his 87th birthday.

Among the crowd was Ho's wife, daughter, son and grandchildren.

"I'm almost speechless because it's very touching. It has brought family back together again because we're all over the world. Friends that would come visit Don when he was in the show room have come back to honor him and celebrate him," Haumea Ho, Don's wife said.

"It feels like the ohana is back in Waikiki for a special occasion," she added.

Ho launched his career at a nightclub at the International Market Place back in the 1960's.

The sculpture, created by Honolulu artist Kim Duffett, commemorates Ho's contributions to Hawaiian music and history.

Kimo Kahoano and Henry Kapono were also in attendance of the unveiling ceremony.

The celebration continues into the night with music, story telling and a hula show.

