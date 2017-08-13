New Don Ho statue unveiled in Waikiki on his would-be 87th birthday

There's a new statue in Waikiki honoring the life and music of Philip Kunia "Gabby" Pahinui.More >>
There's a new statue in Waikiki honoring the life and music of Philip Kunia "Gabby" Pahinui.More >>
In a rare event, a monk seal has given birth at Kaimana Beach.More >>
In a rare event, a monk seal has given birth at Kaimana Beach.More >>
PHOTOS: White House gets renovationsMore >>
PHOTOS: White House gets renovationsMore >>
PHOTOS: Top baby names in Hawaii in 2016More >>
PHOTOS: Top baby names in Hawaii in 2016More >>
It's that time of year again! Share your keiki's back-to-school pictures with us on our Hawaii News Now Facebook page.More >>
It's that time of year again! Share your keiki's back-to-school pictures with us on our Hawaii News Now Facebook page.More >>