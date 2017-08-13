DOT proposes changes to improve highway safety in Nanakuli

The state Department of Transportation is proposing to make several safety improvements along Farrington Highway, including eliminating and relocating some bus stops and crosswalks.

The two bus stops and unsignalized crosswalk near Black Rocks Beach in Nanakuli are on the list.

Resident Zelda Kaeo says removing them will only encourage more jaywalking.

"This is the first crosswalk coming into Nanakuli," said resident Zelda Kaeo. "It's been here for years and years. Now we're going to have to walk all the way to the traffic light just to come back to this beach."

Down near Sack N Save, two more heavily-used bus stops would be removed and relocated about 200 yards to Lualualei Naval Road.

Some say it will be an inconvenience.

"They should not move them because everyone uses this spot and everyone knows this spot, it's a safe spot right here," said Nanakuli resident Preston Pastor.

The DOT says the changes will help improve overall safety along the Farrington corridor.

About 13 unsignalized crosswalks that are deemed too risky will be removed, while other crosswalks like the ones at Jade Street and Water Street, will be enhanced.

Officials plan to add extra signage and flashing beacons, something the Leeward Coast community has requested for years.

"When there's no signal, it's so hard to see and a lot of times you're looking at the car in front of you and looking ahead and not realizing there's a pedestrian there," said Sen. Maile Shimabukuro whose districts includes Waianae and Makaha.

Shimabukuro is an avid bus rider herself and supports the changes.

"The bottom line is you're going to have to walk further to get to your bus stop or crosswalk," she said. "I know it's going to be difficult for the public to swallow and I'm sure there will be opposition, but I think if you have to balance inconvenience with saving a life, you're going to choose the latter, no question."

The public has until August 31st to provide feedback on the proposed changes between Pohakunui Ave. and Hakimo Road and until October 5th on the proposed changes between Hakimo Road and Kili Drive.

Contact your neighborhood board leaders or DOT directly through DOTPAO@hawaii.gov or by phone at 808-587-2160.

Click here to view the proposed traffic safety improvements.



