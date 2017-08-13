HECO crews discover bones while repairing pole, work halted

A complaint filed in Circuit Court said on or about April 22 excavating work was being done on an elevator shaft at on the site of the Pacific Beach Hotel.

Native Hawaiians want a halt in construction after remains found at a Waikiki hotel

The discovery of bones at a Hawaiian Electric work site in Waikiki has halted repairs to a damaged pole.

The bones were unearthed sometime Saturday afternoon on Hobron Lane.

Crews were on scene working to repair a pole damaged in a recent vehicle collision.

Once the bone was discovered, HPD along with the Department of Land and Natural Resources' State Historic Preservation Division were notified.

It has not yet been determined if the bones are human remains, or how old they are.

