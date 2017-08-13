HECO crews discover bones while repairing pole, work halted - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

HECO crews discover bones while repairing pole, work halted

HONOLULU

The discovery of bones at a Hawaiian Electric work site in Waikiki has halted repairs to a damaged pole.

The bones were unearthed sometime Saturday afternoon on Hobron Lane.

Crews were on scene working to repair a pole damaged in a recent vehicle collision.

Once the bone was discovered, HPD along with the Department of Land and Natural Resources' State Historic Preservation Division were notified.

It has not yet been determined if the bones are human remains, or how old they are.

