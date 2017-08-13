Forecast: Mostly dry and locally breezy to start the week

The new week will start with stable conditions and locally breezy trade winds over the islands. We'll just have some light passing windward and mountain showers, mainly at night and in the morning. Some forecast models are hinting at a few more windward showers around Wednesday, while the trades will ease up as we get near the end of the week.

For now, the winds are strong enough for a Small Craft Advisory to remain posted for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island. Surf will be rough and choppy for east shores with a trade wind swell, while a south swell will decline a bit, with some shoulder-high sets still possible. Another small south swell is expected Tuesday, with a somewhat larger swell arriving Thursday into Friday.

- Ben Gutierrez

