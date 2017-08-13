Police arrest woman for attempted murder, accused of trying to run over man

Honolulu police arrested a 30-year-old woman this weekend in Kalaeloa suspected of attempted murder.

According to investigators, the trouble started when two drivers got into a fist fight after a pedestrian motor vehicle accident just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect was a initially passenger in one of the vehicles.

When the driver of the vehicle she was riding in got out of the car to confront the other motorist, she allegedly got into the driver's seat and tried to run over the other man.

After being booked for second degree attempted murder, the woman was released pending investigation.

She was also arrested for three contempt warrants.

