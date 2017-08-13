Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii hopes to get back stolen drone

The drone was used to capture aerial shots like this one. (Image: Sustainable Coastlines)

A Hawaii non-profit group is looking for justice after they say they were robbed overnight last week.

Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii posted surveillance images online over the weekend of a man they believe stole a drone from their Kaimuki home office.

The organization said the apparent robbery took place on Monday Aug. 7 just after 7:30 p.m.

In the video, a man wearing a hoodie is seen walking up the stairs to the office. About ten minutes later, he quickly leaves the building and runs across the street.

Sustainable Coastlines says cash, jewelry and miscellaneous items were taken in addition to the drone.

"The whole reason we have a drone is to get the exposure out there to let people know what's happening to our society as a result of our over-consumption of plastics," Kahi Pacarro of Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii said.

The drone is valued at around $1,300.

Despite the theft, group leaders say it won't stop them from their charitable work.

"Guarantee this isn't going to slow us down a notch," Pacarro said. "It would be even more important if we just all stopped using single-use plastics, support things like the Styrofoam ban, and clean beaches every time you go to the beach."

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to HPD.

