Young cancer patient surprised as Kapiolani Medical Center donations pour in

Grace Church, who's battling cancer, was surprised with a game cart for the hospital. (Image: Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children)

When Grace Church was hospitalized at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children battling cancer, she said one of her favorite things to do was play video games.

“The game cart helps you get distracted from the pain, and if they don’t get out of the room, the staff can bring the cart,” Church said during a recent radiothon fundraiser.

Due to high demand, there was always a wait list for the games, Church said.

But during the hospitals annual Radiothon for Kids, Church was surprised to learn a fully loaded game cart was being donated to the hospital for young patients just like her. The cart was equipped with an Xbox, television monitor and miscellaneous games.

“I was very surprised...glad they have one because they don’t have a lot of game carts, you have to have a waiting list,” she said.

The cart was made possible through donations to the Children's Miracle Network. Kapiolani Medical center for Women & Children is the only miracle network hospital in Hawaii.

To continue efforts to provide the best in medical care, the hospital hosted the two-day radiothon this weekend to collection funds from donors within the community.

And the community responded well.

Exceeding their 2017 goal, Kapiolani Medical Center and it's volunteers raised over $227,000 in the 11th annual event.

Broadcasted on KSSK, various companies worked the phone lines for over 30 hours and accepted donations.

“We never take this generosity for granted. It’s heartwarming to have the continued support of our community to help our patients, their families and our staff,” Kapi‘olani CEO Martha Smith said. “The money raised will certainly impact the care we provide and save lives.”

Young lives like patient Grace Church.

“I just feel they know what I’m going through so I feel comfortable,” Church said.

Donations can still be made online. All of the money raised stays in the islands. For more information, click here.

