Artist Wyland completes mural at iconic Kauai Village clock tower

An iconic clock tower on Kauai's east side got a fresh makeover last week at the hands of a well-known artist.

Wyland, known for his larger than life murals and artwork of whales and ocean scenes repainted the clock tower structure at the Kauai Village shopping center. He unveiled the completed piece Friday.

"I call this mural 'Time for Conservation,' and certainly in this time in history, it's so important to share the message of conservation with everyone," Wyland said. "Art -- big art, in this case -- can really play an important role."

The mural features a breaching humpback whale with mountains that wrap around all sides of the tower.

First painted 26 years ago, the mural needed a redo after it was discovered that the wood in the clock tower was rotting.

The clock tower serves as a visible landmark and is the unofficial start to Kapaa Town.

Earlier this year, Wyland completed repainting a second mural at the center, fronting Kuhio Highway.

