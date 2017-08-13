Rolovich impressed as 'Bows simulate game day

It's as close to a ggame day as the Rainbow Warriors have gotten since Christmas Eve of 2016. Today the U.H. football team went through their entire pregame routine prior to scrimmaging on Saturday afternoon. With just two weeks left until their season opener against UMass, Nick Rolovich wanted to ensure his team is as ready as possible on and off the field.

"I'm glad we did it," said Rolovich of Saturday afternoon's game day simulation. "The guys were great from pregame meal to meetings and all that stuff. I know it's a monotonous day when it's not really a game - but we went through the whole, every step of a game day."

But it wasn't just the execution of pregame routines Rolovich was impressed with.

"The ones have been ready," said Rolovich of his starters. "We didn't play the ones a lot today. Some guys got 20 plays then we pulled them. We wanted to see what some these young guys are made of and who's going to make that bus ride to the airport in about ten days."

Early in the scrimmage, starting quarterback Dru Brown connected with fellow expected starter, receiver John Ursua on a slant for a touchdown. While in the running back corps, both Elijah Dale and Freddie Holly broke out for long rushing TD's - showing that Diocemy Saint Juste shouldn't have to carry the load of Hawaii's ground ame alone this season.

When the scrimmage concluded, plenty of U.H. players echoed the confidence Rolovich showed when discussing his team's readiness.

"We looked really good," said 'Bows standout safety, senior Trayvon Henderson. "We just got to clean up a few things and we should be fine. The energy was great when we came out. I liked the way we played."

"It was a lot of fun to come out here and have some game-type situations - getting us used to a play clock. We had some trouble with that. So it's nice to know that we can improve on that next week," said starting quarterback, Dru Brown. "But it's just - anytime you come out here it's a blessing. I mean we just try to approach every day trying to get better."

Rolovich said the 'Bows will begin prepping specifically for the Minutemen next week.

