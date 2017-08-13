Rolovich impressed as 'Bows simulate game day

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games after an NFL investigation of his domestic violence case out of Ohio.More >>
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games after an NFL investigation of his domestic violence case out of Ohio.More >>
To see the latest scores from high school football games around the state, click here for the ScoringLive scoreboard on Hawaii News Now.More >>
To see the latest scores from high school football games around the state, click here for the ScoringLive scoreboard on Hawaii News Now.More >>
After a five-year decline in student enrollment, the University of Hawaii is working to reverse the trend.More >>
After a five-year decline in student enrollment, the University of Hawaii is working to reverse the trend.More >>
Maui county officials said Saturday that the Olowalu transfer station is full, and will be closed until Monday.More >>
Maui county officials said Saturday that the Olowalu transfer station is full, and will be closed until Monday.More >>
High pressure to the north of the state will keep locally breezy trade winds blowing over the islands for the next several days, with just a few clouds bringing showers for windward areas at night and in the morning.More >>
High pressure to the north of the state will keep locally breezy trade winds blowing over the islands for the next several days, with just a few clouds bringing showers for windward areas at night and in the morning.More >>