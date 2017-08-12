Forecast: Quiet but warm trade wind weather continues

High pressure to the north of the state will keep locally breezy trade winds blowing over the islands for the next several days, with just a few clouds bringing showers for windward areas at night and in the morning. Daytime temperatures will approach 90 degrees.

The surf scene is pretty quiet for the moment, with a choppy trade swell for east shores. There's also a fun bump for the south shores at 2-4 feet with some higher sets. For mariners, a Small Craft Advisory remains posted for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.

- Ben Gutierrez

