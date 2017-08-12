Maui's Olowalu transfer station closed, expected to reopen Monday

Maui county officials said Saturday that the Olowalu transfer station is full, and will be closed until Monday.

The closure comes a day after a fire burned material at the EKO Compost center, who leases land within the Central Maui Landfill.

Officials say the full capacity at the Olowalu station is a result of the closure of the EKO Compost center due to unsafe processing of incoming materials.

The fire broke out around 2:30 Friday afternoon. Officials say a 15-foot-high pile of green waste caught fire, and the flames eventually spread to nearby tires that also ignited.

Flames were mostly contained to the 300 foot wide by 300 foot long pile, and burned overnight into Saturday.

The Maui Fire Department has yet to release official details about fire response.

The Olowalu transfer station is expected to reopen Monday

