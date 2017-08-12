Mariota suits against Jets up for the first time since season ending injury

Last year Marcus Mariota's season was cut short after suffering a season ending injury against Jacksonville on Dec. 24. For the first time since fracturing his fibula against the Jaguars, the St. Louis alum returned to the field Saturday for the Titan's preseason game against the Jets.

Mariota played for Tennessee's first two offensive series. During that time he completed two of three passes for 15 yards with no interceptions or touchdowns. He also rushed for six yards. Despite limited reps, the Titan's starting QB showed that he's regained his speed and mobility during the short time he was on the field for Tennessee.

The Heisman winner was replaced by Alex Tanney early in the second quarter.

