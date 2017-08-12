Mariota suits against Jets up for the first time since season ending injury

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games after an NFL investigation of his domestic violence case out of Ohio.More >>
Maui county officials said Saturday that the Olowalu transfer station is full, and will be closed until Monday.More >>
Over 250 passengers were deplaned Friday night in Hilo after their Hawaiian Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing.More >>
Department of Land and Natural Resources officials have successfully relocated a young Hawaiian monk seal away from the busy Waikiki shoreline.More >>
The state Department of Transportation is proposing eliminating the airbag requirement in motor vehicle inspections. It's a move that has the support of some experienced auto mechanics, who say the airbags do more harm than good.More >>
