Kaimana, the (rascal) monk seal pup that was born at the beach by the same name, swam back into the Waikiki Natatorium on Thursday afternoon.

Monk seal pup triggers federal response after swimming into natatorium pool again

A mother monk seal and her pup are growing more active on Kaimana beach and in adjacent waters and officials are urging people to stay alert in the area.

NOAA officials have successfully relocated a young Hawaiian monk seal away from a busy Waikiki shoreline.

The monk seal pup, fittingly nicknamed Kaimana, was relocated from Kaimana Beach to an undisclosed location on Oahu after repeated concerns for the seal's health and well-being.

The pup is now on her own as her mother Rocky has weaned, marking the end of the nursing period.

Officials say the relocation efforts began around 6 a.m. Saturday, and were completed by 11 a.m.

Department of Land and Natural Resources officials say once the nursing period is over, the mother will wean, or leave her pup. Rocky has not been spotted since early Friday, indicating Kaimana is now on her own.

Friday was considered the 43rd day of nursing for Kaimana. Rocky's previous nursing periods have usually lasted 39 to 42 days.

Scientists completed the relocation after they were sure Rocky was finished nursing.

Safety concerns have also been raised after Kaimana and Rocky somehow managed to get stuck in the Waikiki Natatorium at least twice.

The mother-pup pair also posed a safety hazard to humans at Kaimana Beach, because nursing monk seal mothers are known to be aggressive when feeling threatened by their surroundings. Officials warned that mother Rocky may bite visitors to the popular beach.

