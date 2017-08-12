Hawaiian Airlines flight from Kauai to Los Angeles makes emergency landing in Hilo

Over 250 passengers were deplaned Friday night in Hilo after their Hawaiian Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing.

Flight 64 departed from Lihue just after 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon; it was scheduled to arrive in Los Angeles about 5 hours later.

About two and half hours into the flight, the plane was turned around when a mechanical issue within the cockpit was reported.

The plane arrived at Hilo International Airport just after 8:30 p.m., the same time the plane was supposed to touch down at LAX.

A Hawaiian Airlines spokesperson says the airline is working to get a new aircraft and crew in position to accommodate passengers and finish their trip to Los Angeles.

The mechanical issue on the Boeing 767 has not been specified. 255 passengers and 10 crew members were on-board. No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.