Police ramp up patrols in East Oahu after spike in car break-ins

More police officers are patrolling the streets of East Oahu after a spike in vehicle break-ins.

Police said there were 23 car break-ins from July 30 to Aug. 5 -- a lot more than usual. In Sunday, extra officers were called in to help.

HPD East Oahu Maj. Gerald Kaneshiro said the increase in break-ins appears to be focused from Makapuu to Lanai Lookout.

"Besides the patrol officers, we have additional officers that do other work, and those are the ones that we asked to help increase the presence out there," Kaneshiro said.

The additional officers are getting noticed.

"Last night we drove from Kailua to … Hawaii Kai and it was about six or seven at night and every little … lookout we saw police cars," said California visitor Gary Matlock.

Pearl Harbor resident Corey Johnson said the additional officers are a good deterrence.

"First step is your presence," Johnson said. "So if somebody is out here, no one is gonna do anything wrong."

Kaneshiro said the increased police presence is working. Since Sunday, no vehicles break-ins have been reported in the area.

So far, there have been no arrests in connection with the break-ins, but detectives are narrowing in on leads.

In the meantime, he said, police still need the community's help.

"We want to make sure that people lock their cars, roll up the windows, especially in the cars, do not leave any personal items inside within the vehicles,” Kaneshiro said.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.