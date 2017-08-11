Maui man sentenced in fatal stabbings of mother and aunt - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Maui man sentenced in fatal stabbings of mother, aunt

KAHULUI, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A Maui man got two life sentences for the murders of his mother and aunt.

Keoni Vinuya Tomas agreed to a plea deal that gives him the possibility of parole.

In March, he pleaded no contest to the murders.

Police in Kahului say he stabbed both women two years ago. The stabbing took place months apart.

The judge ordered Tomas to serve his life sentences concurrently along with a theft charge.

