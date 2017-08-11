Maui officials: Somebody broke a big sewage pipe and then tried to hide it under tires

PHOTOS: White House gets renovationsMore >>
PHOTOS: White House gets renovationsMore >>
PHOTOS: Top baby names in Hawaii in 2016More >>
PHOTOS: Top baby names in Hawaii in 2016More >>
It's that time of year again! Share your keiki's back-to-school pictures with us on our Hawaii News Now Facebook page.More >>
It's that time of year again! Share your keiki's back-to-school pictures with us on our Hawaii News Now Facebook page.More >>
PHOTOS: Iao Valley reopens with improvementsMore >>
PHOTOS: Iao Valley reopens with improvementsMore >>
A water main break shut down a portion of Vineyard Boulevard on Thursday during the afternoon commute.More >>
A water main break shut down a portion of Vineyard Boulevard on Thursday during the afternoon commute.More >>