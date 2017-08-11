USS Jacksonville sub returns after 8 months at sea - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

USS Jacksonville sub returns after 8 months at sea

(Image: US Navy) (Image: US Navy)
(Image: US Navy) (Image: US Navy)
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (HawaiiNewsNow) -

They're ready for some rest and relaxation.

More than 100 Hawaii-based sailors just wrapped up an eight-month deployment.

Their submarine, the USS Jacksonville, returned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Thursday from the Western Pacific.

A big crowd happily greeted them back to Oahu, with lei, signs, and lots of hugs.

And congratulations to Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Ragan Anderson-Hennigan.  He proposed to his girlfriend during the "welcome home" ceremony!

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly