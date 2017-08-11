USS Jacksonville sub returns after 8 months at sea

They're ready for some rest and relaxation.

More than 100 Hawaii-based sailors just wrapped up an eight-month deployment.

Their submarine, the USS Jacksonville, returned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Thursday from the Western Pacific.

A big crowd happily greeted them back to Oahu, with lei, signs, and lots of hugs.

And congratulations to Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Ragan Anderson-Hennigan. He proposed to his girlfriend during the "welcome home" ceremony!

