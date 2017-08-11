Report: Honolulu rents 10th highest in nation

The median rent in Honolulu for a one-bedroom unit soared nearly 7 percent in August compared to the month before.

That's according to new analysis from rental listing website Abodo.

According to the firm, the median rent for a one-bedroom this month is $1,766, the 10th highest in the country.

In July, the median rent for a one-bedroom was $1,654.

Honolulu's month-over-month increase was among the largest in the country, Abodo said.

New Orleans saw a 9 percent increase, while Santa Ana, Calif. saw a 7 percent hike.

But some good news for Honolulu: The median rent in August for a 2-bedroom unit was $2,244. That's actually down about 2 percent from the month before.

Ranking just above Honolulu for highest median rent was Chicago; Miami took the no. 8 spot.

The priciest rents, meanwhile, can be found in San Francisco. There, the median rent for a one-bedroom is $3,210.

