Sunrise Open House: Single family homes for $750K

On today's Sunrise Open House, we are focusing on single family homes priced at exactly $750,000. That was the median price for Oahu single family homes sold in July, and it's a new record.

Let's start with a home in Aiea Heights. It's a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with more than 1300 square feet of living space. The home sits on a good-sized lot of almost 10,000 square feet. There are brand new vinyl plank floors in the living room and kitchen, brand new carpet in bedrooms and a split a/c. That's in the Aiea Heights community of Aiea Park Place.

Let's go west to Kapolei for another home offered at the Oahu median price. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is on a cul-de-sac in the community of Aeloa. It has more than 1500 square feet of living space on a lot of about 4600 square feet. Remodeled in 2016, it has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and a fenced-in-yard.

Farther west in Makaha, you will find this custom home with surround sound, crown moulding, stainless steel appliances, plantation shutters, central a/c, solar hot water, and an owned 18 panel net metering photo voltaic system. It's a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with more than 2100 square feet of living space on a lot of 54-hundred square feet.

All three homes featured on this Sunrise Open House are listed at $750,000.

If you are dreaming of a new home, get out to an open house this weekend.

