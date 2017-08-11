"We just laughed the whole time" - Robert Cazimero after previewing the Brothers Cazimero special

They're beloved in the contemporary Hawaiian music world. Billy V described the Brothers Cazimero's songs as "the soundtrack of our lives." He sat down with Robert Cazimero on Sunrise on Hawaii News Now. Robert and his brother Roland have been playing together since the 1970's. Wikipedia says as a duo, they have won 25 Na Hoku Hanohano awards.

Roland died in July. Robert said that he likes to pretend that his brother is just on a trip because the reality is too difficult to bear. He acknowledged that "there's nobody that can play that kind of music with me that can give me that satisfaction. I'm going to miss him."

Award winning producer Phil Arnone has put together a special about their lives. Robert said that he got to see the finished product while his brother was still alive. It was a small group. Robert said they just laughed the whole time. He wished they could have filmed their reaction because that alone was a good show.

If you would like to watch the television special, "The Brothers Cazimero", it will air on Hawaii News Now. The first broadcast is on August 11, 2017 at 7pm on KGMB. It will air again on August 13, 2017 at 7 pm on KHNL.

