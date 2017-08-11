3 generations of Keawe ohana to perform at Papakolea Pa'ina

The Second Annual Papakolea Pa’ina, themed E Nana I Ke Kumu, is a community gathering honoring our kupuna and celebrating community resiliency on Saturday, August 12, 2017, from 10 am to 3 pm, at the Papakolea Community Park. Tickets are priced at $35 per adult ticket ($10 for Keiki Tickets). Ticket holders will receive an ‘ono Hawaiian plate, court access to the concert, access to a marketplace of local vendors, and cultural demonstrations. Ticket sales will cease once 350 tickets are sold.

The Papakolea Community Development Corporation (PCDC) is a 501(c)3 community-based nonprofit, established in 1999, to serve as a steward of the Papakolea Community Park and Center, and provide the residents of the Papakolea, Kewalo, and Kalawahine, with a full range of comprehensive services. PCDC is coordinating this event with the support of Kula No Na Po‘e Hawai‘i, another community-based nonprofit that exists to provide educational and health services to the residents of the Hawaiian Homestead communities of Papakolea, Kewalo, and Kalawahine; and the Genoa Keawe Foundation, a nonprofit established, in honor of the late Papakolea community member and legendary Hawaiian musician, to preserve and promote traditional Hawaiian music, culture, and language.

For more information about the event, contact Ms. Lilia Kapuniai, at 808.520.8998 or e-mail papakoleapaina@gmail.ocm.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.