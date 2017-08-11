Hawaiian Mission Houses presents James Grant Benton’s 'Twelf Nite O Wateva!'

Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives has cast its summer production and rehearsals are underway for Twelf Nite O Wateva! the popular pidgin version of Shakespeare’s romantic comedy by James Grant Benton. The play runs for three weekends on August 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, and 26, 2017. Playgoers are invited to picnic on the grounds 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. or purchase food on site. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the performance begins at 7 p.m. $25/person. $20/students and seniors 65+.

Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives is proud to host our sixth annual theatrical production, Twelf Nite O Wateva!, on Kahua Ho‘okipa, our outdoor stage in the backyard of the oldest in situ house in Hawai‘i. It is one of the few outdoor Shakespeare or theatrical venues in the islands. The coral blocks used in creating the Kahua Ho‘okipa came from the old court house built in 1852 and demolished to make room for Amfac Center, now Topa Towers. These historic blocks now form the walls of the stage and garden.

Revisioned for 2017, the play is directed by William Ha‘o who directed last summer’s Two Gentlemen of Verona. Will Ha‘o has an extensive resume in theatre and performance. Costumes are designed and constructed by Rose Wolfe, and Henry “Bulldog” Cardenas will do the sound.

For the last 6 years HMH has focused on Shakespeare in part, because many missionaries loved his plays. Some were said to walk around with the Bible under one arm and Shakespeare under the other. We hope that by highlighting the other interests of the Protestant missionaries to Hawai‘i we can broaden our understanding of their lives.

For more information about Hawaii Mission Houses, visit their website at http://www.missionhouses.org/.

