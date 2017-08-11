GMO-produced foods have recently been part of a very contentious, polarized debate. The recently-released film “Food Evolution” explores the controversy surrounding GMOs and food. Traveling from Hawaiian papaya groves, to banana farms in Uganda to the cornfields of Iowa, the film, narrated by esteemed science communicator Neil deGrasse Tyson, wrestles with the emotions and the science driving one of the most heated arguments of our time.

Trace Sheehan, writer and co-producer of the film, will participate at a screening of the film in Waimea on Hawaii Island tomorrow afternoon at the Kahilu Theatre, along with a panel discussion following the viewing.

