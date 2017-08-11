Billy V: Taylor Swift trial, SNL's Weekend Update, Justin and Jimmy's bromance, Mark Keali'iho'omalu' new project, Brothers Cazimero special

We've been telling you about the Taylor Swift Case in which a former radio DJ allegedly groped her before a concert in 2013. Swift says former radio host David Mueller's inappropriate touching was "intentional." On the witness stand yesterday, she described it as quote "horrifying and shocking"; however she never reported the incident to authorities. The pop star was on the stand for more than an hour yesterday, drawing praise from many of her fans. Mueller is suing swift, her mother, and others -- saying her accusation is false and resulted in his firing. Swift has filed a counter suit accusing Mueller of reaching under her skirt and grabbing her bottom.

Saturday Night Live's popular Weekend Update on Thursdays is back for the summer. Last night's episode poked fun at former White House Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci. "The Mooch" was played by SNL alum, Bill Hader. You can catch The Summer Edition of Weekend Update Thursday nights on KHNL at 8.

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon reunited on The Tonight Show. For a skit, the duo sang the 90's classic 'What's Up' by 4 Non-Blondes. Billy Crystal and Keegan-Michael Key also made cameos during the 10-minute spot. Crystal jumped in and started dancing to Gloria Estefan's "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You." Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel, joked about Timberlake and Fallon's bromance. The actress said "Oh no, I'm not jealous that every waking moment they can spend together they do."

Mento Mele from Hawaiian 105 Radio posted this past video of Kumu Hula Mark Keali'iho'omalu saying "Can't wait for Mark Keali'iho'omalu's new project!! He is da Bomb!!! ??" We believe that to mean that he is working on a new recording project. Mele has been the long time emcee for his Ka Hula Hou event in California.

Two quick items: A Brothers Cazimero special will air on KGMB tonight remembering the life of Roland Cazimero as well as the legacy of The Brothers Cazimero and their music. And the other - if anyone sees Billy's Mom in Kona, please tell her that her son wished her a Happy Birthday!

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.