Jason Mraz to headline concert on Big Island

Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz will be headlining the closing night concert at the Hawaii Songwriting Festival on the Big Island in September.

The “Hit Makers Concert” will take place Sept. 9 at the Hapuna Prince Resort.

The concert will also feature Amy Stroup, Andre Merritt, along with Hawaii’s Kimie and Streetlight Cadence.

Tickets are $30 at the door and $25 in advance online. Children under 5 years old are free.

