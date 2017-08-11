Hawaiian Word of the Day: Onipaa

Aloha ?Aina ho?i kakou, our Hawaiian word of the day is ?Onipa?a. The word ?Onipa?a can be split between the words "?oni" which means to shake or shift and "pa?a" which means affixed or set solid. When combined the word ?Onipa?a means steadfast, set solid and immovable. Like the ?Opihi on the rocks he stays ?onipa?a when the large waves crash upon him. The word ?Onipa?a was the motto of Queen Lili?u?okalani. Although her reign was cut short in 1893, she remains an enduring symbol of hope for our people.'Onipa'a was part of the queen's motto: "E 'onipa'a i ka 'imi na'auao" this can be interpreted as - Be steadfast in the seeking of knowledge. "E ?Onipa?a i ka ?imi na?auao" Maika?i! Let us remain Steadfast! Mahalo ia ?oukou pakahi a pau, e ola mau ka ?olelo Hawai?i!
