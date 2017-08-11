Guam issues emergency guidelines in wake of N. Korea missile threat

North Korea is threatening to launch a preemptive strike against Guam, hours after the Trump administration warned the rogue nation to drop its threats against the United States or face "fire and fury."

Guam is sending information to residents on how to prepare for an imminent missile threat in the wake of North Korea announcing a detailed plan to launch a salvo of ballistic missiles toward the island territory.

The territory’s Homeland Security department issued new guidelines, including a two-page fact sheet that includes tips like “do not look at the flash or fireball – it can blind you,” “remove your clothing to keep radioactive material from spreading,” and “take a shower with lots of soap and water to help remove radioactive contamination.”

Gov. Eddie Calvo has said North Korea’s warning of a possible missile strike on Guam was not a threat, but said the island should be prepared.

“There is no threat to our island or the Marianas,” he said in a video message, adding that Guam is part of the United States and that the military and first responders will be ready should an attack occur.

