Looking for a job? The state is hiring!

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file) HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -
Looking for a job? The Hawaii Department of Health and Department of Human Services will be hosting a joint job fair on Friday.
The job fair – which takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the state Capitol chamber level – will include representatives from several branches of both the DOH and DHS featuring a variety of jobs.
Here are the jobs recruiters are looking to fill:
DOH:
• Accountant III
• Clinical Psychologist
• Epidemiological Specialist IV
• Hospital Billing Clerk
• Human Resources Assistant III & IV
• Human Services Professional III, IV and V
• Information Technology Band A
• Janitor II
• Licensed Practical Nurse I and II, Hospital & Mental Health
• Mental Health Supervisor II
• Occupational Therapist III
• Office Assistant II & III
• Para-Medical Assistant (Entry Level)
• Planner V
• Program Specialist IV-VI
• Psychiatrist III, Inpatient, Outpatient
• Public Health Administrative Officer
• Registered Nurse III and IV
• Research Statistician
• Secretary II and III
• Social Worker IV
DHS:
• Assistant Chief Financial Officer (exempt)
• Chief Housing Planner (exempt)
• Eligibility Worker I, IV and V
• Housing Contract Specialist (exempt)
• Housing Compliance and Evaluation Specialist (exempt)
• Human Resources Assistant IV
• Human Services Professional II and III (Human Services/CWSB-Intake Unit, Shiftwork)
• Human Services Professional III and IV (Health and Human Services)
• Human Services Professional IV (Intake and Crisis Response Team)
• Office Assistant III
• Plumber I
• Project Engineer (exempt)
• Property Management and Maintenance Services Branch Chief (exempt)
• Property Management Specialist (exempt)
• Public Housing Specialist I
• Public Housing Supervisor III, IV and V
• Social Service Aid III and Social Service Assistant IV
• Social Worker III (Human Services/CWSB-Intake Unit, Shiftwork)
• Social Worker III and IV (Health and Human Services)
• Social Worker IV (Intake and Crisis Response Team)
• Stores Clerk II (89-day hire)
• Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist III and IV
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.