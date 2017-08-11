Looking for a job? The state is hiring!

Looking for a job? The Hawaii Department of Health and Department of Human Services will be hosting a joint job fair on Friday.

The job fair – which takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the state Capitol chamber level – will include representatives from several branches of both the DOH and DHS featuring a variety of jobs.

Here are the jobs recruiters are looking to fill:

DOH:

• Accountant III

• Clinical Psychologist

• Epidemiological Specialist IV

• Hospital Billing Clerk

• Human Resources Assistant III & IV

• Human Services Professional III, IV and V

• Information Technology Band A

• Janitor II

• Licensed Practical Nurse I and II, Hospital & Mental Health

• Mental Health Supervisor II

• Occupational Therapist III

• Office Assistant II & III

• Para-Medical Assistant (Entry Level)

• Planner V

• Program Specialist IV-VI

• Psychiatrist III, Inpatient, Outpatient

• Public Health Administrative Officer

• Registered Nurse III and IV

• Research Statistician

• Secretary II and III

• Social Worker IV

DHS:

• Assistant Chief Financial Officer (exempt)

• Chief Housing Planner (exempt)

• Eligibility Worker I, IV and V

• Housing Contract Specialist (exempt)

• Housing Compliance and Evaluation Specialist (exempt)

• Human Resources Assistant IV

• Human Services Professional II and III (Human Services/CWSB-Intake Unit, Shiftwork)

• Human Services Professional III and IV (Health and Human Services)

• Human Services Professional IV (Intake and Crisis Response Team)

• Office Assistant III

• Plumber I

• Project Engineer (exempt)

• Property Management and Maintenance Services Branch Chief (exempt)

• Property Management Specialist (exempt)

• Public Housing Specialist I

• Public Housing Supervisor III, IV and V

• Social Service Aid III and Social Service Assistant IV

• Social Worker III (Human Services/CWSB-Intake Unit, Shiftwork)

• Social Worker III and IV (Health and Human Services)

• Social Worker IV (Intake and Crisis Response Team)

• Stores Clerk II (89-day hire)

• Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist III and IV

