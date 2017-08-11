Forecast: Trade winds strengthen overnight to make for a breezy Aloha Friday

The trade winds have strengthened overnight and we are seeing a breezy start to our Friday and the weekend. Winds are in the double digits in many areas on Kauai, Oahu, and Maui County. At their peak, the winds will be 15-20 mph with stronger gusts.

Passing showers are dampening neighborhoods and roadways. Please drive with caution.

Sunshine should dominate the day starting mid-morning.

The high in Honolulu is expected to reach 89 degrees.

Surf is elevated along east shores due to the breezy trade winds. South shores will see a head-high swell late Saturday into Sunday.

Today's waves will be 3-6 feet east, 1-3 feet south and west, 2 feet or less north.

Small Craft Advisory for the Kaiwi, Pailolo, and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii. An area of weather just off the Mexico west coast is quickly developing.

The National Hurricane Center says there is a 90 percent chance it will become a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours. No tropical activity is expected in the Central Pacific over the next two days.

- Dan Cooke

