School bus driver shortages causing problems for parents, traffic

As school begins for tens of thousands of public school students across the state, both Maui and Kauai are grappling with a bus driver shortage that will undoubtedly cause problems for hundreds of students who ride the bus as their main mode of transportation.

As school begins for tens of thousands of public school students across the state, both Maui and Kauai are grappling with a bus driver shortage that will undoubtedly cause problems for hundreds of students who ride the bus as their main mode of transportation.

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) - Parents are struggling to get their kids to school and make it to work on time with the new school bus contractor for Maui schools still lacking enough qualified drivers for all routes.

The Maui News reports several bus routes continued to be temporarily suspended as all students returned to classes on Wednesday.

West Maui state Rep. Angus McKelvey says the bus shortage is not only causing trouble for parents and students, but also causing a traffic backup on West Maui roads.

McKelvey says the situation is completely unacceptable, but with the Legislature not in session, the state representative says there is not much he can do.

McKelvey has asked Gov. David Ige to step in.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.